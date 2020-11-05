Gov't steps up services for 10 mln relocated farmers

Authorities are moving to bolster services at newly constructed villages and urban communities providing shelters to 9.6 million farmers who were recently moved out of their isolated ancestral homes to curb poverty, said Wang Aiwen, vice-minister of civil affairs.

It's part of a broader effort to ensure relocated farmers settle down at new homes, he told a news conference held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing on Thursday.

Massive relocation programs have been widely adopted by authorities to combat poverty in isolated areas unfit to develop industries and offer public services, and the figures from the ministry show 35,000 such communities have sprung up since late 2012.

Wang said such communities have brought a series of public services to once isolated poor farmers, ranging from safe homes to medical service and schooling, while acknowledging problems incurred by the arrangement.

"As a rural saying goes, moving homes will lead to three extreme busy years," he said.

Besides, relocated farmers need to accustom to new neighborhoods, which sometimes involves different culture and customs of a mosaic of ethnic groups.

To fix the problems, Wang said grassroots organizations such as villager or resident committee will be created to help relocated farmers.

Self-governance rules will also be drafted, supermarkets will be built and community workers will be installed, he said.