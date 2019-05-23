LINE

3,000 Tibetan antelopes form grand sight of migration

(ECNS) -- About 3,000 Tibetan antelopes have been found migrating near the Ngari Prefecture of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Such a scale of migration has been rare in recent years, according to local government.

The antelopes are mainly distributed in the Tibet Plateau area, which reaches 3,700 to 5,500 meters high.

With the improvement of the ecological environment in Tibet, the number of wild animals has been increasing year by year, and their range has become larger and larger.

Every summer, they migrate north along a fixed route.

