LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China urges fair play after reports U.S. would block Chinese video surveillance company

1
2019-05-23 09:41:42CGTN Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

 

China urges the United States to provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily news conference on Wednesday. 

"China opposes the United States' smearing and suppressing companies from other countries, including China, by abuse of state power," said the spokesperson.

Lu's remarks followed media reports that the U.S. is considering sanctions on Chinese video surveillance companies including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. 

"China reiterates that the trade and investment relations between countries must be based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," added Lu.

Last week, Washington added Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to its trade blacklist, restricting its operations in the country.

Hikvision, a video surveillance supplier based in east China, is the world's leading provider of innovative security products and solutions.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.