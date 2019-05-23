China urges fair play after reports U.S. would block Chinese video surveillance company

China urges the United States to provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily news conference on Wednesday.

"China opposes the United States' smearing and suppressing companies from other countries, including China, by abuse of state power," said the spokesperson.

Lu's remarks followed media reports that the U.S. is considering sanctions on Chinese video surveillance companies including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.

"China reiterates that the trade and investment relations between countries must be based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," added Lu.

Last week, Washington added Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to its trade blacklist, restricting its operations in the country.

Hikvision, a video surveillance supplier based in east China, is the world's leading provider of innovative security products and solutions.