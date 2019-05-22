LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Qinghai folk artist creates exquisite fuzzy paintings

1
2019-05-22 13:32:40Ecns.cn Editor : Li Ji ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A fuzzy painting involves using cashmere, rabbit fluff and other animal hair pasted together. 

Zhu Jun, 52, has been engaging in it for more than 20 years. 

His works are mainly those of animals, such as the tiger, Tibetan mastiff, Tibetan antelope and yak. 

The paintings have been popular both at home and abroad. 

Zhu said the craft of fuzzy paintings is complex and takes at least 3 to 5 years to grasp. 

He hasn't found an appropriate inheritor so far. 

"In a few years, I will consider taking on some apprentices to pass on the local culture," he said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.