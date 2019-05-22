Qinghai folk artist creates exquisite fuzzy paintings

(ECNS) -- A fuzzy painting involves using cashmere, rabbit fluff and other animal hair pasted together.

Zhu Jun, 52, has been engaging in it for more than 20 years.

His works are mainly those of animals, such as the tiger, Tibetan mastiff, Tibetan antelope and yak.

The paintings have been popular both at home and abroad.

Zhu said the craft of fuzzy paintings is complex and takes at least 3 to 5 years to grasp.

He hasn't found an appropriate inheritor so far.

"In a few years, I will consider taking on some apprentices to pass on the local culture," he said.