Report estimates China's housing prices to increase by 7.6%

A sales center for residential buildings. (File photo/China News Service)

(ECNS)-- A new report estimates that the average housing price in China will rise 7.6 percent this year to reach about 9,206 yuan ($1,333) per square meter.

The report by the Institute for Urban and Environmental Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Social Sciences Academic Press said the average commercial house price increased by 12.2 percent in 2018, a much higher growth than expected.

It also said housing prices in key cities will increase by much more than 7.6 percent this year.

It is necessary to strengthen monitoring and early warnings of property market development in some key cities, as well as prevent large fluctuations, according to the report.