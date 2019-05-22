LINE

Midair construction machine creates skyscrapers at amazing speed

2019-05-22

(ECNS) -- Skyscrapers have sprung up across China in recent years. How were they built in so short a time? 

Li Jianghua, executive general manager of Wuhan Greenland Center, the highest skyscraper in Wuhan, Hubei Province, revealed the answer. 

An midair construction machine has made it happen. 

It works like a mobile building factory, allowing construction workers to do their jobs as if they were on the ground. 

The use of scaffolding has been greatly reduced, saving much time. 

The machine can build one floor in four days at the soonest.

