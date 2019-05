A prototype magnetic-levitation train with a top speed of 600 km per hour is rolled off production line in Qingdao, Shandong Province, May 23, 2019. (Photo/Xinhua)

China on Thursday rolled off production line a prototype magnetic-levitation train with a top speed of 600 km per hour in the eastern city of Qingdao.

The debut of China's first high-speed maglev train testing prototype marks a major breakthrough for the country in high-speed maglev transit system.