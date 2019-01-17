Auspicious animals join CNY celebration in HK

(ECNS) -- Eight auspicious animals in Chinese mythology appear in Time Square Hong Kong to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Pig.

Apart from reliefs, the LED walls and modern digital projections turns the animals "alive".

The Chinese believe the eight blessing animals can bring luck, fortune, and longevity.

The eight animals and some of their symbolic meanings:

Dragon: Mightiness; When shown with a phoenix it represents Emperor and Empress - the foremost married couple.

Phoenix: The just rule of the Emperor; Justice, obedience and loyalty; Usually associated with female figures.

Kilyn (Unicorn with scales): A wish for many children

Tortoise: Longevity; Wise

Lion: A pair of lion symbolize happiness and wish for a prosperous career

Pixiu (hybrid creature): Fortune; Wealth

White Tiger: Regarded as a powerful protector from demons

Xiezhi (hybrid creature): Believed to be able to tell the innocent from the guilty; A symbol of righteousness.