Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to visit U.S. Jan. 30-31

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the U.S. from January 30 to 31 for further economic and trade talks, said Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng during a press conference on Thursday.

Liu was invited by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and the two sides will work to facilitate the implementation of the two presidents' consensus, Gao said.

The latest round of trade talks between the two countries was a vice-ministerial level meeting held in Beijing January 7-9.

That was the first face-to-face meeting between the two sides since Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed not to impose new tariffs for a period of 90 days during the G20 summit in Argentina in December.

Since then, the U.S. has agreed not to levy new tariffs on Chinese products until March, while China has suspended additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles.

Although the China-U.S. trade spat seems to head towards a positive direction, Chinese products, particularly high-tech product exports, face challenges. Some Western countries have recently taken measures to reject or impose restrictions on buying Chinese high-tech products.

"Some countries said that China's high-tech products have security risks, which is a groundless criticism. China's technological innovation and development is not threatening the world. We hope the fruits of our technological development can be shared by the globe. And we will continue supporting Chinese companies to have international cooperation based on mutual-benefits," said Gao.