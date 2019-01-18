LINE

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects Tianjin

2019-01-18
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to academicians, specialists and teachers at Nankai University in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 17, 2019. Xi was on an inspection tour in Tianjin Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected north China's Tianjin Municipality on Thursday morning.

During his inspection, President Xi went to Nankai University, one of China's top universities.

He visited the university's centenary exhibition, talked with a group of academicians and examined a national chemistry laboratory.  

