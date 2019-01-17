LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Xinjiang herdsmen travel 300 km on ancient fur snowboards

1
2019-01-17 17:57:33Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Kai ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A team of nine herdsmen completed a journey of 300 kilometers on ancient fur snowboards. 

The herdsmen, who are from the prefecture of Altay, spent ten days traveling through the region's mountainous terrain including over 100 kilometers of uninhabited area. 

It is aimed to promote the culture of ancient skiing in Altay Prefecture. 

The fur snowboards, which are made of pine wood and horsehide, have a history dating back nearly ten thousand years. 

Altay is believed to be one of the birthplaces of ancient skiing, with ancient rock paintings in the region depicting people hunting with fur snowboards.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.