Xinjiang herdsmen travel 300 km on ancient fur snowboards

(ECNS) -- A team of nine herdsmen completed a journey of 300 kilometers on ancient fur snowboards.

The herdsmen, who are from the prefecture of Altay, spent ten days traveling through the region's mountainous terrain including over 100 kilometers of uninhabited area.

It is aimed to promote the culture of ancient skiing in Altay Prefecture.

The fur snowboards, which are made of pine wood and horsehide, have a history dating back nearly ten thousand years.

Altay is believed to be one of the birthplaces of ancient skiing, with ancient rock paintings in the region depicting people hunting with fur snowboards.