LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Brexit negotiator says EU to change agreement if UK's red lines change: report

1
2019-01-18 08:45:50Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
A demonstrator supporting British Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn stands outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on Jan. 16, 2019. The British parliament on Tuesday rejected overwhelmingly the Brexit deal. Main opposition Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence, with a debate scheduled for Wednesday to decide whether May's government will collapse. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

A demonstrator supporting British Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn stands outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on Jan. 16, 2019. The British parliament on Tuesday rejected overwhelmingly the Brexit deal. Main opposition Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence, with a debate scheduled for Wednesday to decide whether May's government will collapse. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

European Union (EU) Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said here on Thursday that the EU will immediately change the exit agreement if the UK's red lines change, Portuguese Lusa News Agency reported.

"The red lines are from the UK, they are not ours, and they closed doors" in negotiating the exit agreement, Barnier said in Portugal's parliament while defending the agreement already negotiated as "the best possible".

"If the United Kingdom fiddles with the red lines, we move immediately. If they want more, we're ready," he said, cited by Lusa.

The EU official said that all models are available but he stressed that "everyone has rights and obligations."

"We respect the British will and respect the red lines, as we respect the principle of the single market and the indivisibility of the four freedoms," he said.

At a joint press conference with Barnier on Thursday, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that Portugal is fully politically aligned with European Union institutions on the UK's departure from the EU.

"The attitude of the (European) Council and Commission has been exemplary and what we want is for the United Kingdom to be able to respond to the professional, responsible and clear way in which negotiations on the European side have been conducted by Michel Barnier," Costa said.

The British parliament rejected on Tuesday the UK's exit agreement negotiated by the government of Prime Minister Theresa May with Brussels by a 432-202 vote.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.