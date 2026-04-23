In Numbers: Global tourists praise safety in China travel boom

China's travel and tourism sector is closing the gap with the United States and could become the world's largest within the next few years, as strong inbound demand and policy support fuel a sustained recovery in international travel.

The country's travel economy expanded 9.9 percent in 2025, more than twice the global average and far exceeding the 0.9 percent growth recorded in the United States，according to new data released by the World Travel & Tourism Council.

According to the National Immigration Administration, the international visitors made over 82 million crossings in 2025, a 26.4 percent year-on-year increase. Notably, over 73 percent of these international travelers benefited from China's visa exemption or visa-free transit policies.

Momentum has continued into 2026. In the first quarter alone, foreign nationals made 21.33 million border crossings, up 22.3 percent year on year. Visa-free entries for foreign nationals reached 8.32 million, making up 77.9 percent of all inbound foreign trips, up 29.3 percent year on year.

Behind the surge in “China Travel” data is a country that is increasingly vibrant and attractive to global visitors. The safety and convenience of traveling in China have become widely discussed topics on overseas social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Many users have shared firsthand experiences, praising the country’s public security, modern infrastructure, and overall travel experience.