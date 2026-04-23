WHO Europe calls for stronger influenza vaccination efforts across region

The World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO Europe) on Wednesday called for stronger efforts to improve access to influenza vaccines and boost uptake among at-risk groups across Europe, citing findings from a new study.

According to WHO Europe, seasonal influenza causes an estimated 3 million to 5 million severe cases and up to 650,000 respiratory deaths globally each year, placing a heavy burden on health systems and shortening lives.

Evidence from several European countries suggests that seasonal influenza is among the infectious diseases with the highest impact on population health, as measured in disability-adjusted life years, said Pernille Jorgensen, WHO Europe's technical officer for pandemic respiratory diseases.

The agency stressed that vaccination remains the best defense against influenza, especially for those at higher risk of severe disease or death. However, challenges such as uneven vaccine distribution, low coverage, and other barriers continue to limit uptake.

The study, which covers all 53 member states in the region, reviews progress and challenges over 15 influenza seasons. It found that the number of influenza vaccine doses delivered across the region has doubled since the 2008-2009 season, and that more at-risk groups are now being recommended for vaccination.

Meanwhile, the study found wide disparities in vaccine supply among countries, depending on income levels. Fewer than half of member states report data on actual vaccination rates.

WHO Europe said the findings indicate that current influenza vaccination strategies remain insufficient to adequately protect at-risk populations.

"The findings provide Region-wide evidence to inform future investment and policy development to strengthen influenza vaccination programs," Jorgensen said. "They also show that accelerated global efforts are needed to improve access to affordable and effective influenza vaccines, alongside national initiatives to identify and address barriers to vaccination."