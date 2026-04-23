China rolls out youth-focused urban policy to expand housing, childcare support for young people

(ECNS) - China has issued a new policy requiring cities to integrate youth development into urban planning, covering housing, healthcare, education and public services, to better support young people and families across the country.

Supporting residential apartments in Xiong'an New Area. (File photo)

The guideline, jointly released by 15 government bodies including the National Development and Reform Commission, outlines 18 measures to enhance employment, living conditions and social participation.

It calls for expanding housing supply for young people, including dormitory-style and small apartments near job hubs, schools and transit lines to reduce commuting costs and improve work-life balance.

To support family life, the document also proposes expanding childcare subsidies, improving maternal and pediatric healthcare, increasing the availability of nursing rooms in public spaces, and strengthening after-school and holiday care services. It also urges equal access to education for children of migrant workers.

The policy promotes "youth hostels" to provide free or low-cost temporary accommodation for college graduates seeking jobs away from home.

It sets a target of broadly establishing youth-friendly city frameworks by 2030, with a more mature system in place by 2035.

Official data showed China's births fell to 7.92 million in 2025, with the total population declining for a fourth consecutive year.

(By Zhang Jiahao)