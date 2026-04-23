China identifies new lunar mineral, matching U.S. total

(ECNS) - A lunar mineral discovered by a Chinese research team has been approved by the International Mineralogical Association, marking the 11th lunar mineral identified globally, according to media reports.

The mineral, named Changesite-(Ce), was discovered in a lunar meteorite and is the third new lunar mineral identified in such samples, following earlier findings by U.S. and German teams, according to the China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The discovery brings China's total number of identified lunar minerals to four, equal to that of the United States, the agency said.

Researchers found the mineral in the Pakepake 005 meteorite, the first lunar meteorite recovered in China, which was discovered in January 2024 in the Taklamakan Desert in Xinjiang.

Changesite-(Ce) is a rare-earth phosphate containing cerium and magnesium and belongs to the cerite supergroup of minerals.

Wang Yanjuan, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences and the mineral's lead discoverer, said the finding provides "key mineralogical evidence" for understanding the origin and evolution of the moon.

She said it also offers insights into lunar magma processes and the distribution of rare-earth elements.

(By Zhang Jiahao)