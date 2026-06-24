Beiranvand's seven saves help Iran battle to 0-0 draw with 10-man Belgium

Alireza Beiranvand delivered another outstanding World Cup performance on Sunday, making seven saves to help Iran battle to a 0-0 draw against Belgium in Group G in Los Angeles.

The Iranian goalkeeper repeatedly frustrated the Belgian side's attacks and helped Team Melli collect a second consecutive draw, but the result will leave a sense of frustration after the Red Devils were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy was shown a straight red card in the 66th minute after a costly mistake. His attempted back pass fell short before he brought down Mehdi Taremi to prevent the Iran forward from bursting through on goal.

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand keeps the ball out of the net against Belgium in a Group G match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Inglewood, California, June 21, 2026. /VCG

The Iranians were unable to turn their numerical advantage into a winning goal, needing instead to once again rely on Beiranvand late in the match. The shot-stopper denied Maxim De Cuyper on two occasions, including a close-range opportunity in the 86th minute.

A second straight draw extended a difficult run for the Belgians, who have yet to score through their own efforts at this tournament, after opening with a 1-1 stalemate against Egypt that featured an own goal. Despite controlling possession for much of the opening hour, Belgium once again lacked a cutting edge in front of the net.

Despite the off-field challenges surrounding the team, Iran once again showed resilience on the pitch. With two draws from two matches, the squad will head into its final game in Group G knowing that a place in the knockout phase remains within reach.

Iran and Belgium both have two points after back-to-back draws, while Egypt now leads the group with four points following a 3-1 triumph in Vancouver that left bottom side New Zealand stuck on one, behind goals from Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet.

Spain winger Lamine Yamal (#19) celebrates after scoring a goal against Saudi Arabia in a Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2026. /VCG

In the day's other high-profile match, Spain bounced back emphatically from its disappointing opening draw by thrashing Saudi Arabia 4-0 in Group H in Atlanta. Lamine Yamal scored his first World Cup goal and Mikel Oyarzabal struck twice as the European champions rediscovered their attacking rhythm.

Yamal gave the Spaniards an early breakthrough in the 10th minute after arriving at the back post to convert Oyarzabal's pass. The Saudis struggled to cope with La Roja's movement and quickly fell further behind, with Oyarzabal finding the net twice in the space of three minutes before halftime to put the result beyond doubt.

An own goal shortly after the break completed the scoring as Spain cruised through the remainder of the contest. Yamal's opener also earned him a place in the record books, as the 18-year-old became the second-youngest Spanish scorer at a World Cup, as well as the second-youngest player to notch the first goal for a team at the tournament behind Brazil legend Pele.

Cabo Verde winger Helio Varela (#26) is lifted by his teammates after scoring a goal against Uruguay in a Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2026. /VCG

Cabo Verde, meanwhile, continued its run as one of the tournament's biggest surprises after fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw against Uruguay in Group H in Miami. The result came just days after the Blue Sharks held Spain to a scoreless draw in their World Cup debut.

Kevin Pina put Cabo Verde ahead with the country's first-ever World Cup goal, before La Celeste responded through Maximiliano Araujo and Agustin Canobbio prior to halftime. The African side refused to back down, however, with Helio Varela restoring parity in the second half to clinch another valuable point.

The draw leaves Cabo Verde firmly in contention for a place in the knockout phase heading into its final group match against Saudi Arabia. With two points from two games, the Atlantic island archipelago has already turned heads by standing toe-to-toe with two former World Cup champions.

Cabo Verde and Uruguay both have two points after their stalemate, behind top-of-the-table Spain with four, while Saudi Arabia brings up the rear with one.