World Cup sparks expats' 'Suchao' interest

Nearly 70 percent of foreign residents surveyed in Jiangsu province, an economic hub in East China, say this year's FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has made them more interested in following the province's local soccer league.

A foreign spectator watches a match alongside Chinese fans during a "Suchao" game in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, on May 30. The host, Wuxi team, played out a 0-0 draw against the Nanjing team. WAN CHENGPENG/FOR CHINA DAILY

The poll, conducted by China Daily Website in association with the "Go Jiangsu" overseas social media matrix earlier this month, asked 224 foreign residents living in Jiangsu and coming from 50 countries and regions about the Jiangsu Football City League — known locally as "Suchao".

Launched in May 2025, the amateur league became a national sensation in its debut season, drawing over 2.43 million live spectators and generating over 2 billion online views.

"For me, watching the World Cup or Suchao is not a choice I have to make," said Dostonjon Ishanov, an Uzbek national living in Wuxi city. "The schedules complement each other. I'll stay up late for the World Cup, but I'll also keep following Suchao — and try to go to more Suchao matches in person."

So what draws expats to a regional Chinese soccer league?

As the survey shows, the top reason, cited by 57 percent of respondents, is the lively atmosphere — packed stadiums and crowds gathering around outdoor screens. About 50 percent pointed to the quality of play. And 43 percent said they enjoy the friendly but fierce rivalries between cities.

"Whether I was inside the stadium or watching outside on a big screen, it was always packed with people," said Collin Obed, a Tanzanian student in Wuxi. "Fans gather together — cheering, eating, laughing. That atmosphere stays with you."

The survey also asked what could help the league reach more international fans. Nearly two-thirds said more promotion on overseas social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram would help. A similar proportion expressed hope for dedicated ticket channels for foreign residents.

In a lighter moment, respondents were asked to pick a hypothetical global ambassador for the Jiangsu league. About 43 percent chose Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, while 31 percent picked Lionel Messi of Argentina — a sign of the star power that foreign fans believe can boost the league's profile.

Those surveyed included students, teachers, engineers and business managers, most aged 18 to 30. About 68 percent of respondents had heard of the league. Most first learned about it through social media platforms such as WeChat and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

There is also a gap: only 9 percent of foreign respondents have attended a live Suchao match — suggesting that converting online awareness into ticket sales remains a potential for the league's second season.