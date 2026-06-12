China seeks greater imports from Europe

China stands ready to import more from Germany and the rest of Europe, Ling Ji, vice-minister of commerce and deputy international trade representative of China, said on Thursday, emphasizing the complementary nature of China-Germany economic relations and the vast opportunities offered by the Chinese market.

Speaking at the "Big Market for All: Export to China" event in Berlin, Ling recalled German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to China in February, during which the two nations reached a series of important common understandings, providing strategic guidance for the future development of China-Germany economic and trade ties.

"Under the strategic guidance and promotion of the leaders of both countries, China and Germany have long adhered to openness, mutual respect and mutual trust. Bilateral economic cooperation has developed into a pattern characterized by deeply integrated industries, interconnected markets and complementary advantages," Ling said.

The Berlin event, aimed at creating an efficient channel for high-quality products to enter the Chinese market, marked the first "Big Market for All: Export to China" activity held in the European Union this year.

The "Big Market for All: Export to China" initiative, launched in Shanghai in November 2025, is part of China's broader push to boost imports and tap the purchasing power of its vast consumer market.

Under the program, China's Ministry of Commerce selects five to eight annual partner countries each year to organize more than 100 import-boosting activities.

Li Guoqing, deputy director-general of the China International Import Expo Bureau, noted that 151 countries, regions and international organizations have so far participated in the CIIE Country Exhibition, while Germany ranks first in Europe in terms of both exhibition space and the number of participating enterprises.

"The China-Germany relationship has always been strong and complementary, with significant long-term potential," said Thomas Koenig, a senior China affairs expert at the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Despite global trade tensions and other challenges, there remains substantial room for cooperation. China's market continues to be highly attractive for German businesses and expanding German exports to China can contribute to a more balanced and resilient bilateral economic relationship. That is why I remain cautiously optimistic about the future of China-Germany cooperation," Koenig added.

Eberhard J. Trempel, director-general of the German Global Trade Forum Berlin, said he believes that the future holds enormous potential for deeper, synergistic cooperation in forward-looking industries such as infrastructure, green tech and decarbonization, autonomous driving, as well as artificial intelligence and industrial automation.

"In smart manufacturing, German expertise in hardware and mechanical engineering complements China's speed in applying AI and big data in an ideal way," he said.

Vice-Minister Ling also talked about China's trade surplus with Germany and the latter's call for balance.

"We fully understand Germany's concerns regarding trade imbalances, but shifts between surpluses and deficits are normal," he said. "Germany possesses advanced technologies, high-quality industrial products and premium consumer goods, and demand for German products in the Chinese market continues to grow. I believe that as long as both sides remain open to one another, achieving a balanced bilateral trade relationship is only a matter of time."

Stefan Oelrich, member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and head of its pharmaceuticals division, said China is no longer viewed merely as a vast market, but as a critical source of innovation for multinationals seeking to remain globally competitive. Oelrich sees China "not only as one of our most important markets, but increasingly as an innovation engine feeding directly into our global pipeline.

"If we want to remain at the forefront of our industry, we need to be where innovation happens. China is clearly one of those places, and an increasingly important one," he said.