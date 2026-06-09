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FIFA President Infantino welcomes World Cup match officials ahead of 2026 tournament

2026-06-09 15:53:55CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

FIFA President Gianni Infantino greeted 170 match officials who gathered in Miami for a 10-day seminar in preparation for the much-anticipated 2026 World Cup. The assembly includes 52 referees, 88 assistant referees, and 30 video match officials, each set to play a crucial role in the tournament.

While the VAR team will establish operations at the International Broadcast Center in Dallas, Miami will serve as the hub for the majority of the officiating staff throughout the tournament.

Among them is China's Ma Ning, who will make his second World Cup appearance after serving as a fourth official at Qatar 2022. The 46-year-old will proudly become the first Chinese referee to achieve this feat.

In a nod to Miami's renowned hospitality, FIFA plans to adorn the officials in distinctive pink jerseys during the city's opening match, where Uruguay will face Saudi Arabia on Monday.

 

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