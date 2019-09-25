China win 8th straight, S. Korea upset Serbia at Women's Volleyball World Cup

China eased past Kenya 3-0 on Tuesday afternoon to extend their winning streak to eight matches at the Women's Volleyball World Cup.

With the 25-12, 25-12 and 25-14 victory, the Chinese women led the standings with a perfect 8-0 win-loss record in the 12-team round-robin tournament.

While head coach Lang Ping rested several regular starters including Zhu Ting, Yuan Xinyue and Ding Xia, Gong Xiangyu led the Chinese scoring with 13 points and Li Yingying added 11.

"Today we gave some young players opportunities to play, I think it's important for them to get some experience at this level of competition," said Lang Ping. "It took them a couple of sets to find the rhythm and I think they have a lot to learn from the veteran players."

Kim Hee-jin scored 21 points and Kim Yeon-koung added 19 to lift South Korea to the 25-21, 25-18, 15-25 and 25-23 win over Serbia, who were missing Tijana Boskovic, Brankica Mihajlovic and Milena Rasic.

"It was hard for us to stop their attackers, as we knew, but in some moments we had two or three good balls that make the differences, even if our blocking performance was not that good," said South Korea head coach Stefano Lavarini. "I'm really happy that the players, after a bad third set when they switched off as happens sometimes, they had the strength and the will to come back and win an important match for us."

Serbia coach Aleksandar Vladisavljev praised his opponents' performance.

"South Korea played better today and deserved to win. In the first two sets, we were totally absent," he said. "In the third set, we played much better, but in the fourth their experience and the quality of Kim decided the set and the match. Now, we have three matches left and I hope we will play better."

Cameroon came close to their first victory at this tournament after winning two sets in a row, only to find Argentina fight back to take the next three for a come-from-behind 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20 and 15-12 triumph.

Lucia Fresco led Argentina with 32 points.

"Today was very difficult. Cameroon's defense is very strong, but the fact that we could turn it around after losing two sets is good as it gave the team confidence," said Argentina captain Julieta Constanza Lazcano.

The United States and Russia both improved to a 7-1 win-loss record. Inspired by Andrea Drews' 23-point performance, the American women beat Dominican Republic 25-22, 25-23 and 25-9 while Russia overcame the Netherlands 26-24, 25-18 and 25-20.

On Tuesday evening, Brazil swept Japan 25-14, 25-21 and 25-23 for their fifth win in eight tries.

After eight rounds of play, China led the standings with a perfect 8-0 record, followed by the United States and Russia on 7-1.

The 12 teams competing here will have two rest days with the action to resume on Friday.