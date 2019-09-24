China romp past Kenya 3-0 for 8th straight win at FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup

Li Yingying of China reacts in the match against Kenya at the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup in Sapporo, Japan on Tuesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

China breezed to their eighth straight victory, maintaining a perfect 8-0 record at the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup after dismantling Kenya 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-14) on Tuesday.

China are poised to defend their title at the World Cup after beating arch-rivals USA 3-0 on Monday to snap the Nations League champions' six-game winning streak.

Kenya entered the match against China with an all-loss record in their previous seven games and have been still seeking their first triumph in the tournament.