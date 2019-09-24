LINE

China romp past Kenya 3-0 for 8th straight win at FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup

2019-09-24

Li Yingying of China reacts in the match against Kenya at the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup in Sapporo, Japan on Tuesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

China breezed to their eighth straight victory, maintaining a perfect 8-0 record at the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup after dismantling Kenya 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-14) on Tuesday.

China are poised to defend their title at the World Cup after beating arch-rivals USA 3-0 on Monday to snap the Nations League champions' six-game winning streak.

Kenya entered the match against China with an all-loss record in their previous seven games and have been still seeking their first triumph in the tournament.

