Chinese officials brief media on arrangements for Oct. 1 military parade

The Press Center for the Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China holds its first group interview on Tuesday to introduce arrangements for the upcoming National Day military parade.

The parade, which will highlight China's military advances over the past 70 years, will last 80 minutes, said Major General Cai Zhijun, deputy director of the Leading Group Office of Military Parade and deputy director general of the Operation Bureau of the Joint Staff Department at the Central Military Commission (CMC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping will inspect troops, Cai added.

About 15,000 people will participate in the parade. Fifty-nine formations, over 160 planes and 580 equipment will be involved in the parade, Cai told reporters.

Asked about if there will be foreign armies taking part in the parade, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, director general of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense, said there will be 188 military officials from 97 countries watching the parade.

China will put on a grand celebration, including a military parade and a mass show at Tian'anmen Square on October 1.

The third joint rehearsal involving all procedures and elements was held in Beijing on Monday morning, eight days ahead of the 70th National Day, said the press center.