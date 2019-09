A horseshoe-shaped glass walkway opened on Aug 21 in Qifengshan National Forest Park in Henan Province, towering 198 meters above a valley.

With the themed love, it has a pink heart-shaped glass bottom at the front end.

Dubbed "Heart on top of clouds", the skywalk extends out 31.83 meters from a mountain cliff.

Besides enjoying striking panoramas, some visitors also came with the hope of finding love.