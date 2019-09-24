LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Peace and tranquility always the goal of mankind: Chinese official attends 70th anniversary commemoration of Geneva Conventions

1
2019-09-24 16:23:33Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) attends the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Geneva Conventions at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) attends the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Geneva Conventions at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

"Today's world is still facing various humanitarian crises, we need to pass on the ideas of humanity, fraternity and dedication to send love and hope to the innocent people in deep trouble," Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. 

Attending the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Geneva Conventions at the UN Headquarters in New York, Wang said that 196 countries have acceded to the Geneva Conventions, conveying the belief that peace and tranquility are always the goal of mankind. 

Even in the face of the most brutal circumstances, efforts must be made to adhere to the humane bottom line of respect for life, he said.

As one of the first countries to accede to the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, China has always taken an active part in international humanitarian responsibility and has helped more than 100 countries tide over humanitarian crises, Wang said. 

"We maintain that humanitarian action should adhere to the principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence and avoid the politicization of humanitarian issues and militarization of humanitarian assistance," he added. 

The United Nations should play a better role in mobilizing and coordinating international humanitarian assistance, said Wang, adding that effective conflict prevention and the peaceful settlement of disputes are the fundamental ways to solve international humanitarian problems.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.