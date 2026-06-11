World Conference of Classics calls for deeper dialogue among civilizations

The Second World Conference of Classics concluded in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday with participants calling for stronger international academic cooperation and deeper dialogue among civilizations, while highlighting the relevance of classical wisdom in addressing contemporary global challenges.

Held from June 9 to 10 under the theme "Dialogue Between Ancient and Modern Civilizations: Contemporary Inspiration from Classical Wisdom," the conference brought together more than 200 scholars, researchers and cultural representatives from Asia, Europe, Africa and North America.

This year's gathering highlighted the contemporary relevance of classical civilizations, exploring how ideas drawn from ancient traditions can offer insights into governance, ethics, social development and international relations amid evolving global challenges.

A major outcome of the conference was the adoption of a joint initiative titled "Illuminating Humanity's Future with Classical Wisdom." The document says classical civilizations continue to offer valuable intellectual resources for understanding human societies and contemporary global developments.

The initiative calls for strengthening moral values through engagement with classical traditions, promoting social cohesion and mutual support, encouraging fairness and mutual respect in international relations, and ensuring that technological development remains grounded in human-centered values.

Participants exchanged views through four thematic forums on knowledge and virtue, community and friendship, peace and international order, and humanistic values in the digital age. Discussions covered issues including geopolitical tensions, climate change, technological transformation and social governance.

Another development announced during the conference was the launch of a Global Visiting Scholar Program by the Chinese School of Classical Studies at Athens, aimed at promoting long-term academic exchange and collaborative research in classical and cross-civilizational studies.

In a video message, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said the values of dialogue, responsibility and respect for human dignity embodied in classical traditions remain highly relevant today and align closely with UNESCO's mission of promoting intercultural understanding and international cooperation.

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the conference reflects growing international interest in classical studies and contributes to broader discussions on the contemporary significance of classical civilizations.

Launched in 2024, the World Conference of Classics is jointly organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China's Ministry of Education, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Academy of Athens, and Greece's Ministry of Culture.