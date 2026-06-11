Thursday Jun 11, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Politics

Trump says U.S. secretly escorted over 200 commercial ships through Hormuz Strait

2026-06-11 08:52:49Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. military has secretly assisted more than 200 commercial vessels in transiting the Strait of Hormuz since last month.

"This effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.

Trump argued that the United States, not Iran, controls the strategic waterway.

"Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It's over for Iran!" Trump reiterated his claims despite the stalled talks and Iran's exchange of fire with the United States and Israel in recent days.

Trump's remarks came amid soaring tensions in the region as he ordered continued strikes on Iran after the downing of a U.S. Army helicopter on Monday. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]