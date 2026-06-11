CSTO foreign ministers call for preventing arms race in outer space

Foreign ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Wednesday called for urgent measures to prevent an arms race in outer space.

A joint statement adopted by the ministers urged all countries, particularly those with significant space capabilities, to take immediate steps to prevent the placement of weapons in outer space and the use or threat of force in space-related activities.

The ministers also called for the swift conclusion, through negotiations, of legally binding multilateral agreements that would be subject to effective verification mechanisms and aimed at preventing the weaponization of outer space.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the principle enshrined in the UN Charter of refraining from the threat or use of force in international relations, including in activities related to outer space.

In the statement, the ministers expressed serious concern over the possibility of an arms race in outer space and the risk of the domain becoming an arena for military confrontation. They also stressed that all humanity shares an interest in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

The joint statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.