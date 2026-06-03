Confidence plummets in UK university degrees

A major survey of public opinion in the United Kingdom shows confidence in the value of university degrees has plummeted over two decades, amid a weak graduate jobs market and rising student debt.

The British Social Attitudes, or BSA, survey suggests one in three people in England now say a university education is not worth the time or money.

Since 2005, the number of people who agree with the statement that a degree is not worthwhile has risen from 14 percent to 34 percent in 2025, according to the results, which were published on Tuesday.

Over the same period, the proportion who believe going to university ultimately brings better financial rewards has fallen from 50 percent to 36 percent.

The annual BSA survey was conducted by the National Centre for Social Research between August 2025 and October 2025, with 4,656 people polled.

The findings landed amid mounting scrutiny of the UK's student-loan system, after the government froze the income threshold for starting repayments last year. Recent graduates have described the system as unfair due to high interest rates and the unlikelihood of paying off the debt.

Alex Scholes, research director at the National Centre for Social Research, said several forces were behind the shift in public opinion, including a tougher job market and rising student debt.

"It appears recent debates about the fairness of student loan repayment systems and the role of AI in the job market have filtered through to people's views about the value of a degree," he said, warning that declining confidence in universities could worsen financial strain in the higher-education sector. "Universities are not just education institutions, they are engines of social mobility and economic growth, and play a vital role in defining Britain's cultural role on the world stage.

"If public confidence continues to fall, we risk seeing the financial situation become even worse."

According to the Centre for Social Justice think tank, opportunities for graduates have dropped significantly, with 700,000 now out of work and receiving welfare benefits, which is an increase of 200,000 since 2019.

Some politicians have urged cutting student numbers and prioritizing vocational programs, with both the Conservative and Reform UK political parties backing a reduction in numbers.

According to the BSA, most people believe opportunities for young people to attend university should either expand or stay the same, with only 18 percent favoring a reduction.

Lawmakers on the UK's Treasury select committee heard evidence on Tuesday from experts and students about England's student-loan plans and whether repayment terms were "reasonable".

The committee's own public survey, published last month, received more than 52,000 responses and found many students did not understand the terms when they signed up.