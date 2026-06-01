Thousands affected by blackouts after damaging storms hit Western Australia

Tens of thousands of homes in Western Australia (WA) have been hit by blackouts after severe storms swept across the state over the weekend, damaging properties and power lines.

The state-owned Western Power said that around 70,000 customers in WA, including in the capital of Perth, were without electricity as of Monday morning following damaging storms that hit the southern half of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Wind speeds exceeding 100 kilometers per hour were recorded across south and southwest WA amid 24 hours of severe storm activity that caused widespread damage and flooding.

The State Emergency Service said it had received around 700 calls for assistance as of Monday morning, most of which related to roof damage, structural damage and fallen trees. Authorities said on Monday that no injuries had been reported.

An apartment building in the coastal western Perth suburb of Cottesloe had its roof torn off, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said, and nearby residents have been warned to stay indoors.

An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Perth's western suburbs on Saturday evening was found safe and well on Sunday morning, police said.

Western Power estimated that most electricity outages would be resolved by Monday night local time.