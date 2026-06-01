Chinese consulate thanks South African rescuers after tourist rescued on Table Mountain

(ECNS) - The Chinese Consulate General in Cape Town recently held a commendation ceremony to honor 19 rescue workers who helped save a Chinese tourist stranded on Table Mountain.

The Chinese tourist encountered some difficulties on the evening of May 23, with staff from the Cape Town Wilderness Search and Rescue team, Cape Town Tourism, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, and South African National Parks working together to successfully bring the tourist to safety, and now has returned safely to China.

Ren Faqiang, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Cape Town, presented certificates of appreciation to the rescuers, praising their professionalism and selfless dedication. He said the successful operation reflected the spirit of mutual assistance between the people of China and South Africa, as it further embodies South Africa's philosophy of Ubuntu.

Representatives of the rescue staff said ensuring the safety of visitors is their responsibility and expressed their willingness to continue working closely with Chinese authorities in future rescue operations involving Chinese nationals.

(By Gong Weiwei)