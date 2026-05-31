China strengthens support for migrant and left-behind children

Ahead of International Children's Day on Monday, the Ministry of Civil Affairs issued a circular urging stronger efforts to identify and assist migrant and left-behind children, as part of a broader initiative to create a child-friendly society.

The notice, jointly released on Saturday by 27 central government departments, including the Supreme People's Court and the Ministry of Education, mandates local authorities to conduct "precise screening, accurate filing, and targeted services" for millions of vulnerable children.

By September, existing data must be cross-checked against education, health, and police records. Any missing information will prompt door-to-door visits by village-level child welfare workers.

Local civil affairs departments must ensure these workers dynamically register newly identified migrant and left-behind children through routine visits and public feedback.

Provinces with large populations of such children should prioritize enrollment during peak migration periods, such as the spring job season and school holidays, to prevent omissions. Authorities are also required to create key care files for children facing significant hardships, including those lacking access to schooling, healthcare, or proper guardianship, and to update this data regularly based on home visits.

The directive mandates equal access to public services for migrant children, including schooling based on residency permits and improved cross-regional healthcare coordination. For left-behind children, the focus is on filling guardianship gaps, preventing accidents and abuse, and providing mental health support.

A new risk-disposal system requires frontline workers such as teachers and doctors to report signs of neglect or abuse. In cases of violence or sudden harm, emergency protocols involving police, health teams, and local women's federations will be triggered. The ministry stated that the dynamic case management system could be incorporated into future performance evaluations.