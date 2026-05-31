China's PLA patrols airspace, waters around Huangyan Island

The People's Liberation Army has carried out combat-readiness patrols in the territorial waters and airspace around China's Huangyan Island as well as surrounding areas in the South China Sea.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of China's Huangyan Island in the South China Sea.(Photo/Xinhua)

In a statement confirming the patrols issued Sunday, the PLA Southern Theater Command emphasized that Huangyan Island is an inherent part of China's territory.

The statement added that the patrols are part of vigilance operations which the Southern Theater Command has been carrying out around Huangyan Island over the past number of weeks.

These operations have effectively responded to various infringing and provocative actions, resolutely safeguarded national sovereignty and security, and firmly maintained peace and stability in the South China Sea, the statement read.