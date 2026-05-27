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China to host forum on global governance this autumn: FM

2026-05-27 08:48:00Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China will host a forum on global governance in the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province this autumn, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over a UN Security Council high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China looks forward to joining friends from around the world to deliberate on major issues concerning global governance.

Regardless of how the international situation evolves, China will always remain a steadfast defender of the United Nations, a true supporter of multilateralism, and an active promoter of global governance, he said. 

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