China, Indonesia agree to intensify high-level exchanges, deepen multilateral collaboration

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Indonesian counterpart, Sugiono, on Tuesday, and the two sides agreed to intensify high-level exchanges, strengthen multilateral collaboration and promote further development of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that as representatives of emerging economies and major developing countries, China and Indonesia have the obligation and necessity to strengthen cooperation, jointly uphold the authority and status of the United Nations, inject stability into a world rife with change and turmoil, and make greater contributions toward addressing global challenges.

With the goal of building a community with a shared future, China stands ready to work with Indonesia to intensify high-level exchanges, strengthen joint planning for cooperation, deepen multilateral coordination, and promote greater development of bilateral relations, he said.

Sugiono said Indonesia attaches great importance to its relations with China and stands ready to strengthen exchanges at all levels, deepen pragmatic cooperation across various fields, and jointly implement the consensus reached on maritime development.

Indonesia will provide a favorable business environment for Chinese enterprises, work together to enhance cooperation in sectors including energy and mineral resources, continuously elevate the level of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and promote regional peace, stability and inclusive development, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the Middle East situation.