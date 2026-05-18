Watsons pop-up indicates island upgrade

What if you could step into a 19th-century pharmacy and find today's most popular skincare and sparkling water on the shelf? That is an experience Watsons is re-creating at its new pop-up store on Shamian Island in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, near one of its earliest locations from about two centuries ago.

The store, spanning over 100 square meters, is designed to evoke the atmosphere of a century-old pharmacy. The initiative coincides with the AS Watson Group's 185th anniversary. The company traces its origins to the Hong Kong Dispensary, founded in 1841, with Alexander Skirving Watson, a British pharmacist, serving as one of its first managers.

The pop-up showcases a wide range of health, body care and beauty products. Items on display include everything from early-era Vaseline to modern skincare lines, as well as a retro version of Watsons soda water for visitors to sample. The brand's iconic bottled water has evolved into a Chinese lifestyle symbol that reflects changing consumer habits.

According to the company, the pop-up is not only a tribute to its history but also a response to China's consumption upgrade, aiming to offer more tailored and diversified services in the health and beauty sector. Since re-entering the Chinese mainland market following the reform and opening up in 1978, Watsons has expanded to nearly 3,500 stores.

The move demonstrates foreign investors' confidence in China's development. From 2021 to 2025, the province saw the establishment of 113,800 new foreign-funded enterprises, a 31.3 percent increase from the previous five years. In 2025,Guangzhou, the provincial capital, recorded 11,000 newly established foreign-invested enterprises, with paid-in foreign capital growing by 9.1 percent year-on-year. As China pursues high-quality economic development, the appeal of its vast market continues to strengthen.

The pop-up store's return to Shamian Island was made possible by the area's recent revitalization. Once a French and British concession, the island is home to 49 historical buildings, including the original site of Watsons. Efforts have been made to restore and upgrade the area, aiming to turn it into an international hub for consumption and cultural exchange.

"Encouraging century-old enterprises to return to Shamian is part of this plan. Apart from Watsons, we hope to see dozens of other companies that once operated here, such as HSBC and Standard Chartered, return," says Li Chen, the project operator of Guangzhou New Shameen Industrial Development Co.

Guangzhou has long served as a gateway for Sino-foreign exchanges. As early as the Tang Dynasty (618-907), the city established the fanfang, a government-designated residential unit for foreigners.

"This project will showcase a more open, inclusive and modern Guangzhou, while offering people new possibilities for a better quality of life," says Yi Zhaozhao, a researcher with the Guangzhou Urban Planning and Design Survey Research Institute.