Battery innovations take center stage at Shenzhen CIBF 2026

ECNS) -- The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2026) was held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center under the theme "Connecting the World, Empowering Green, and Driving the Future" in Guangdong Province last week.

Visitors at the exhibition hall of the 18th China International Battery Fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. (Photo provided by the event organizer)

Covering more than 280,000 square meters across 14 exhibition halls, the event brought together nearly 3,200 exhibitors from across the global battery industry chain.

On display were power batteries, energy storage systems, 3C consumer batteries, fuel cells, advanced materials—including cathode and anode compounds, electrolytes, and separators—as well as smart manufacturing equipment, precision testing devices, recycling technologies, and integrated system solutions.

On the technology front, the fair showcased breakthroughs in solid-state batteries, including electrolyte research and innovations in dry-electrode equipment. In the sodium battery sector, the latest results in large-scale applications were displayed. For lithium batteries, advancements in core materials such as high-nickel ternary cathodes and silicon-based anodes were fully presented.

To support industry exchange, organizers set up a dedicated new product launch zone and a buyer matchmaking area, giving companies a platform to showcase their latest innovations.

The event was hosted by the China Industrial Association of Power Sources and organized by Tianjin Zhongdian New Energy Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Multiple high-level forums took place alongside the exhibition, gathering more than 2,000 industry experts, researchers and corporate representatives from China and abroad.

(By Tang Yuxian)