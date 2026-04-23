China rolls out guideline to build youth-friendly cities

China has rolled out a new guideline to deepen the development of youth-friendly cities, aiming to systematically optimize an environment in which young people can "enter, stay, live comfortably and succeed in their careers".

The guideline, jointly issued by 15 central departments, including the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the National Development and Reform Commission, outlines 18 specific measures to make cities more welcoming to young people. The measures cover industry foundations, innovation support, urban planning, housing, childcare and employment.

By 2030, the concept of youth-friendly cities is expected to be widely promoted, with notable progress in areas such as innovation, quality of life, green development and governance. By 2035, a mature institutional framework for youth development should be established, aligned with the basic completion of modern people-centered cities.

Key measures include strengthening industry foundations for youth innovation, improving support systems for young innovators and enhancing their skills. The guideline also highlights youth-oriented urban planning, such as integrating youth needs into spatial planning, building small-unit and dormitory-style apartments near job hubs and transit lines, and encouraging "youth-friendly shops" within 15-minute living circles.

Support for marriage, childcare, housing and employment is also emphasized. Measures include subsidized childcare, after-school care, guaranteed schooling for migrant workers' children, and expanded "youth hostels" offering free or low-cost accommodation for fresh graduates seeking jobs.

Hunan province has been at the forefront of the push. In April 2024, Hunan Party Secretary Shen Xiaoming said at a meeting that Hunan should be built into a province friendly to young people, describing it as a "strategic move concerning Hunan's long-term development".

Shen has since extended invitations to young people on multiple occasions. Provincial leaders have led teams to several provinces and cities to attract talent. Measures and policies have been introduced to support university students' entrepreneurship and accelerate the attraction and aggregation of young talent.

Shen highlighted Changsha, the provincial capital, during this year's national two sessions, saying that its housing prices and living costs are among the lowest of provincial capitals in China, while its education and healthcare levels are among the country's top tier. "Changsha is a unique presence in the world," he said, adding that it is most suitable for building a global research and development hub centered on young people.

According to local authorities, Changsha has built 115,000 units of government-subsidized rental housing, with 34,168 units designated for young talent, covering all districts and counties.

He Xu, a computer science master's graduate of Hunan University and founder of a tech company in Changsha, said he succeeded with the help of local policies.

His company received nearly 1 million yuan ($146,500) in cloud computing subsidies and a year of rent-free office space. This enabled the team to win 30 AI awards in domestic competitions. In 2025, the company was recognized as a national high-tech enterprise and participated in a youth talent project, receiving further financial rewards.

He said he feels grateful and hopes to give back to Hunan's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. He has launched an AIGC competition to connect young entrepreneurs with quality cooperation opportunities and serves as an entrepreneurship mentor at Hunan University and other institutions, sharing his experience with students.

"In Hunan, as long as you dare to try, you will get a response," He said, urging young entrepreneurs to start businesses in the province. "We have incubators with real orders, competition-driven business opportunities and mentors who never leave."