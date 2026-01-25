9 killed in road accident in southern Pakistan

A collision between a car and a truck left at least nine people killed and several others injured in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, police said on Saturday.

According to the police in the area, the accident occurred when an over-speeding truck collided with the car on Mehran Highway of Jamshoro district of the province, killing nine people, including women and children, and injuring four others.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where the condition of two injured was said to be critical.

An investigation has been launched into the deadly crash.

According to Pakistani officials, road accidents frequently happen in the country owing to poor road infrastructure, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.