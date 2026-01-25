LINE

China probes senior military officials Zhang Youxia, Liu Zhenli for suspected serious discipline, law violations: defense ministry

China's defense ministry on Saturday announced that senior military officials Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli have been investigated for suspected serious discipline and law violations.

Zhang is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC). Liu is a member of the CMC and chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department.

The decision to place them under investigation was made by the CPC Central Committee, according to the ministry.

