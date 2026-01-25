Pakistani president calls for making education national priority for youth empowerment

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday called for making education a national priority to empower the youth as partners in building a skilled, enlightened and resilient Pakistan.

"Pakistan's future is closely linked with its youth. As a nation with a rich cultural heritage and a large young population, we must ensure that education nurtures curiosity, competence and character in youth," the president said in his message on the International Day of Education.

Highlighting the government's efforts, Zardari said that measures such as expanded access to higher education, merit-based student support and improved access to technology are helping young people engage meaningfully with the knowledge economy.

"The constitutional guarantee of free and compulsory education reflects our shared commitment to the fundamental right of the youth. In a rapidly changing and interconnected world, education must combine academic excellence with practical skills, digital literacy and ethical values for diversity," he added.

The president also emphasized that national skills development initiatives of the country are preparing young people for emerging technologies, while aligning training with international standards, opening pathways for employment, entrepreneurship and global engagement.