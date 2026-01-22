Beyond Blood and Borders | I'm a living witness to war: Japanese 'war orphan' in China

At the age of 43, a notice shattered Katsu Takahashi's peaceful life—she was summoned to Japan to trace her family roots. Having grown up in China, she had never considered herself Japanese.

After Japan's defeat in 1945, Takahashi's family chose to commit collective suicide as part of a Japanese "Pioneer Group." This young girl narrowly escaped death and was later adopted by kind Chinese foster parents. In the new family, she always got the first new clothes and shoes, as well as the largest share of candy.

"It was truly moving," Takahashi said. "Our foster parents treated us well, and China was also very kind to us. We received our education in China, so we must never forget China." Every time she returns to China to visit relatives, Takahashi brings her children along. She wants the next generation to appreciate the nurturing kindness of their Chinese foster parents and never forget this history.