China finishes runner-up in AFC U23 Asian Cup

China missed its chance to win the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup title after losing to defending champion Japan 4-0 in the final on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

China reached the final for the first time after defeating Vietnam 3-0 in Tuesday's semifinals.

"I am sorry for failing to show our best game in this crucial final. It reflects our strength. We respect our opponents and also our own efforts," said China defender Hu Hetao.

"I believe we will achieve a better result in the next edition, and every generation of the U23 team will make progress in the future. I trust them," he added.

Yuto Ozeki and Kosei Ogura put Japan 2-0 ahead in the first half, before Ryunosuke Sato and Ogura rounded out the victory.

Players of China and Japan compete during the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup final match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 24, 2026. (Photo / China News Service)

Having won the title in 2016 and 2024, Japan beat South Korea 1-0 in the semifinals.

The defending champion had taken the initiative in the opening minutes and forced a couple of corners, while at the other end China also had a chance as Xiang Yuwang failed to make the most of a long ball with his header too weak to surprise Japan's goalkeeper Rui Araki.

China conceded its first goal of the tournament when Ozeki's strike took a deflection off defender Peng Xiao to go beyond a helpless goalie Li Hao 12 minutes into the match.

Ogura won back possession out of the box as the midfielder took a few touches before unleashing a rocket into the bottom corner eight minutes later.

Sato converted a penalty around the hour mark to make it 3-0 before a poor clearance went for Ogura whose first-time attempt took another deflection into the net.

China had a goal denied in the 68th minute when Yang Xi was alert to poke in from a follow-up, but it was disallowed for offside.

On Friday, Vietnam claimed the bronze by conquering South Korea 7-6 on penalties after the two sides played out 2-2 in 120 minutes.