5 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast at wedding ceremony in NW Pakistan

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a suicide blast at a wedding ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada told Xinhua that a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden jacket at a house in the Qureshi Mor area of the district, where people were attending a wedding ceremony and enjoying a musical performance.

The official feared that the death toll might rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack yet.