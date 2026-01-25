LINE

5 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast at wedding ceremony in NW Pakistan

2026-01-25

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a suicide blast at a wedding ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada told Xinhua that a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden jacket at a house in the Qureshi Mor area of the district, where people were attending a wedding ceremony and enjoying a musical performance.

The official feared that the death toll might rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack yet. 

