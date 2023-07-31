Fans, netizens and celebrities farewell beloved diva Coco Lee's memorial with a sea of flowers

After the death of the famous Chinese-American singer-songwriter Coco Lee shocked the entertainment world and left fans, friends and family grieving, a memorial service was set to be held on Monday evening at a funeral parlor in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) with the official funeral to be held on Tuesday.

Coco Lee tragically took her own life in her Hong Kong apartment on July 2. She was discovered by her mother, who immediately contacted her other two daughters and alerted the authorities.

In expressing their condolences, many fans braved the rain and went to flower shops to order bouquets. At the entrance of the flower shop near the funeral parlor, many flower baskets and wreaths were seen printed with the elegiac couplet "Coco Lee will be remembered forever."

According to media reports, fans from the Chinese mainland, Singapore, Malaysia, the US and other regions have booked tickets to Hong Kong SAR to send Coco Lee on her last journey.

A skywriter drawing out the words "Coco Lee" was photographed in the sky in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

According to the memorial service information released by Lee's second sister, Carol Lee, the pallbearers were Lee's brother-in-law Billy Ho, singer Jenny Tseng, co-president of Warner Music Asia Jonathan Serbin and Coco's longtime friends. Coco's husband Bruce Rockowitz was not listed.

Among the white chrysanthemums and lilies, various shades of purple roses and baby's breath stood out. "Coco likes purple, and many fans will specially tell us to add more purple flowers when ordering flowers," a flower shop owner said.

In addition to the collective ordering of flowers by fans, a flower shop placed a flower basket with name of Han Hong at the front door. According to the shop owner, the basket was ordered by the well-known Chinese singer Han Hong, who had worked alongside Lee on Chinese Idol, a Chinese singing competition program.

According to the store's statistics, there were already more than 20 orders on Sunday, with stores near the funeral parlor full of customized flower baskets for Coco Lee. A total of 24 bus stops in Hong Kong SAR, LED light boxes were also arranged by fans to commemorate the diva.

"This time we really have to say goodbye to Coco, I hope she can feel the love of her fans, and be happy in the next life," one netizen commented.