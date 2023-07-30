LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Typhoon Doksuri triggers rainstorms, transport suspension in SE China's Fujian

2023-07-30 10:47:37中国新闻网 ECNS App Download

Public transportation, including buses and subways in Fuzhou, the capital city of east China's Fujian Province, was temporarily suspended on Saturday morning after the city initiated a Level-I emergency response for rainstorms triggered by Typhoon Doksuri. 　

The fifth typhoon of this year made landfall in Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain. 　

Impacted by the typhoon, Fuzhou has experienced continuous heavy rainfall since Friday. Several meteorological observation stations in the city have recorded the highest daily precipitation in history, leading to waterlogging in some areas. 　

Typhoon Doksuri moved to Lichuan County in neighboring Jiangxi Province at around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, where it gradually weakened into a tropical storm. It moved out of Jiangxi at around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. 　

A total of 19,000 people in Jiangxi were affected by the typhoon, with 11,000 residents being evacuated and nearly 1,600 people relocated to safer areas. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]