Red alert! Rainstorms in Beijing expected to last more than 70 hours

As heavy rainfalls hit Beijing, China's capital was under a red alert for rainstorms on Sunday, with the city maintaining its highest emergency response for flooding and encouraging its residents to work from home, according to local authorities.

Affected by the residual circulation of Typhoon Doksuri, Beijing Meteorological Service issued a red alert, the country's highest alert for rainstorms, at 5:30 pm on Saturday. It said from Saturday night to Tuesday night, the city will be lashed by heavy downpours with its western and southern areas hit by extraordinary rainstorms.

According to the Beijing Meteorological Service, rainstorms in Beijing are expected to last more than 70 hours until Wednesday morning with cumulative rainfall likely reaching between 200 and 300 millimeters across the city and 300 to 400 millimeters in the southwestern part of the city.

Beijing has announced several measures, including requiring companies and institutions to allow employees to work from home. All scenic spots across the city, including the Palace Museum and the Yonghe Lama Temple, will be temporarily closed on Sunday and Monday due to safety concerns.