China, UAE to hold first-ever joint military drill in Xinjiang

(ECNS) -- China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will hold their first-ever joint air force training in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region next month, in accordance with the annual plan and the consensus reached between both countries, China’s Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The Ministry said that the joint air force training aims to deepen practical exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and enhance mutual understanding and trust between both sides.

Last December, Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Chinese MND, said the Chinese military and those of Arab countries are important forces for maintaining world peace and stability, and that in recent years, China-Arab military relations have enjoyed rapid and sound development.

“The two sides have cooperated in good faith, built stronger strategic mutual trust and friendship, and achieved fruitful results in high-level exchanges, exchanges between services and arms, joint exercises and training, equipment and technological cooperation, and personnel training,” he said.

Tan added that the Chinese military is ready to work with the militaries of Arab countries to implement the consensus reached at the China-Arab States Summit, work together to advance the Global Security Initiative, continue to deepen practical exchanges and cooperation, build a China-Arab community of shared future in the new era, and make new contributions to world peace and development.