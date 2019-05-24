LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese customs return tonnes of smuggled waste

1
2019-05-24 19:37:02CGTN Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Custom officials check smuggled aluminum dross. /Photo via Dalian Customs

Custom officials check smuggled aluminum dross. /Photo via Dalian Customs

Customs in northeast China's port city of Dalian ordered the return of over 688 tons of solid waste back on Wednesday. The aluminum waste was accompanied by fake documents, and was believed to have been smuggled into the country in 2018 from Australia via Hong Kong, according to customs officials. Suspects have been detained and a further investigation is underway.

Aluminum slag, mainly composed of gray particles, is a kind of industrial waste residue that would cause serious pollution to environment if deposited at the port for a long time.

It was the second batch of illegally imported foreign garbage that Dalian customs has ordered out of the country this year. It comes after the Chinese government banned waste imports last year. The country began to import solid waste as a source of raw materials since the 1980s and was the world's largest importer for years. However, its weak capacity in garbage disposal as well as smuggling foreign waste into the country for profit have posed a threat to both the environment and public health.

Chinese customs reported that they had dealt with more than 400 smuggling cases of 1.55 million tons of wastes in 2018. Dalian customs officials said they will continue to take effective measures in risk assessment, sampling inspection, and tracking disposal, to ensure "foreign garbage" goes back to where they originated.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.