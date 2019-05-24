World's longest double-deck suspension bridge to open in September

(ECNS) -- The world’s longest double-deck suspension bridge will open to traffic this September in Wuhan City, Central China's Hubei Province.

The massive Yangsigang Yangtze River Bridge will have six lanes on the upper deck to handle traffic traveling at speeds up to 80 kilometers an hour and six lanes on the lower deck for vehicles traveling up to 60 kilometers an hour, as well as a cycling lane and a pedestrian footpath on each side, said Li Xinghua, deputy chief engineer of China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group.

It has a single 1,700-meter span over China’s greatest river, with its main cable tension reaching 65,000 tons, the most in the world, added Li.

With construction on the main work complete, workers are now focusing on deck pavement and accessory structures.

The bridge will be ready to serve the 7th International Military Sports Council (CISM) Military World Games, the top sports gala for military personnel, to be hosted this October in Wuhan.

As a new mega project across the Yangtze River, it will help improve the urban expressway network in Wuhan, which has a population of more than 10 million.